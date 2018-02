BRIEF-Royal Bank Of Canada Posts Q1 Earnings Of C$2.01 Per Share

Feb 23 (Reuters) - Royal Bank Of Canada:

* REPORTS FIRST QUARTER 2018 RESULTS

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE C$2.01

* QTRLY EARNINGS PER SHARE $2.01‍​

* QTRLY PERSONAL & COMMERCIAL BANKING NET INCOME OF $1,521 MILLION DECREASED $71 MILLION OR 4% FROM LAST YEAR

* QTRLY WEALTH MANAGEMENT NET INCOME OF $597 MILLION INCREASED $167 MILLION OR 39% FROM A YEAR AGO

* AS AT JANUARY 31, 2018, CET1 RATIO WAS 11.0%, UP 10 BPS FROM LAST QUARTER‍​

* QTRLY ADJUSTED EPS $1.83‍​

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW C$1.99 -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* ‍IMPACT OF U.S. TAX REFORM OF $178 MILLION, OR $0.12 PER SHARE, ON REPORTED NET INCOME​ IN QUARTER Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)