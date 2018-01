Jan 19 (Reuters) - Royal Bank Of Scotland:

* RBS ANNOUNCES £75M FOR IMPACTED SMALL BUSINESSES IN CARILLION‘S SUPPLY CHAIN​

* ‍RBS ANNOUNCES £75M FOR IMPACTED SMALL BUSINESSES IN CARILLION‘S SUPPLY CHAIN​

* ‍BANK HAS ALREADY STARTED PROACTIVELY CONTACTING BUSINESS CUSTOMERS WHO SUPPORTED CARILLION​

* ‍SUPPORT IS AVAILABLE TO CUSTOMERS BANKING WITH NATWEST, ROYAL BANK OF SCOTLAND AND ULSTER BANK IN NORTHERN IRELAND​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)