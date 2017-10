Oct 24 (Reuters) - ROYAL BANK OF SCOTLAND GROUP PLC:

* DISPOSAL OF SHAREHOLDINGS IN EUROCLEAR PLC

* SAYS SUBSIDIARIES HAVE TODAY ENTERED INTO AN AGREEMENT TO DISPOSE OF RBS’ ENTIRE SHAREHOLDINGS IN EUROCLEAR PLC TO INTERCONTINENTALEXCHANGE HOLDINGS​

* ‍TRANSACTION, WHICH WAS ALSO COMPLETED TODAY, INVOLVED SALE OF 148,349 ORDINARY SHARES IN EUROCLEAR PLC FOR A TOTAL CASH CONSIDERATION OF EUR 275 MILLION