BRIEF-Royal Bank Of Scotland Says Sandy Crombie Will Step Down As Non-Exec Director

Dec 21 (Reuters) - Royal Bank Of Scotland:

* SANDY CROMBIE WILL STEP DOWN AS NON-EXEC DIRECTOR OF RBS, AND SENIOR INDEPENDENT DIRECTOR, CHAIRMAN OF GROUP PERFORMANCE & REMUNERATION COMMITTEE​

* ‍ROBERT GILLESPIE WILL ASSUME ROLE OF CHAIRMAN OF GROUP PERFORMANCE & REMUNERATION COMMITTEE​

* ‍MARK SELIGMAN WILL ASSUME ROLE OF SENIOR INDEPENDENT DIRECTOR AND WILL BE APPOINTED AS A MEMBER OF GROUP PERFORMANCE & REMUNERATION COMMITTEE​

* ‍LENA WILSON, CBE WILL BE APPOINTED AS A NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR OF RBS​