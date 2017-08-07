BRIEF-Royal Bank of Scotland to redeem $1.21 dollar preference shares

Aug 7 (Reuters) - Royal Bank Of Scotland

* Royal Bank of Scotland Group plc (“RBSG”) has given notice to holders of redemption of certain series of non-cumulative dollar preference shares

* Preference shares will cease to accrue dividends and shall be cancelled and all unmatured dividend coupons and talons (if any) shall become void for any purpose, as from relevant redemption date

* Approximately 0.93 billion pounds ($1.21 billion)(equivalent) of preference shares are expected to be redeemed, reducing RBSG’s retained earnings and distributable items by approximately 0.93 billion pounds.

* The redemption amount with respect to each series of Preference Shares shall be paid out of distributable reserves of RBSG

* The Series F ADSs, the Series H ADSs and the Series L ADSs will cease to trade on the New York Stock Exchange from the Series F Preference Shares Redemption Date, the Series H Preference Shares Redemption Date and the Series L Preference Shares Redemption Date, respectively

* An application will be made to the U.K. Financial Conduct Authority, in its capacity as the U.K. Listing Authority, to cancel the listings of the Series 1 Dollar Preference Shares on the Official List of the U.K. Listing Authority.