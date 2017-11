Nov 20 (Reuters) - Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd

* Royal Caribbean announces pricing of $800 million senior unsecured notes offering

* Says ‍first tranche of $300 million senior unsecured notes due 2020 will bear interest at rate of 2.650% per annum​

* Says ‍second tranche of $500 million of senior unsecured notes due 2028 will bear interest at 3.700% per annum & mature on march 15, 2028​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: