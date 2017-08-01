FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Royal Caribbean Cruises reports Q2 adjusted earnings per share $1.71
Sections
Featured
Philip Hammond's future questioned by May's allies
Philip Hammond's future questioned by May's allies
Philip Hammond's future questioned by May's allies
Philip Hammond's future questioned by May's allies
Philip Hammond's future questioned by May's allies
Philip Hammond's future questioned by May's allies
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Products & Retail News
August 1, 2017 / 12:49 PM / in 2 months

BRIEF-Royal Caribbean Cruises reports Q2 adjusted earnings per share $1.71

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Aug 1 (Reuters) - Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd

* Royal Caribbean reports second quarter earnings and increases full year guidance

* Q2 adjusted earnings per share $1.71

* Q2 earnings per share view $1.67 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees FY 2017 adjusted earnings per share $7.35 to $7.45

* Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd - qtrly ‍net yields were up 11.5% on a constant-currency basis (up 9.9% as-reported)​

* FY2017 earnings per share view $7.26 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd - qtrly ‍net cruise costs excluding fuel were down 0.9% on a constant-currency basis (down 1.4% as-reported)​

* Qtrly total revenues $2.20 billion versus $2.11 billion

* Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd - ‍constant-currency net yields are expected to be up 4.0% to 4.5% in q3 of 2017​

* Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd - sees Q3 ‍ncc excluding fuel are expected to be up approximately 4.0% on a constant-currency basis​

* Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd sees full year 2017 ncc excluding fuel are expected to be up approximately 1.0% on a constant-currency basis for year

* Expects Q3 adjusted EPS to be approximately $3.45 per share

* Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd - “‍strong demand trends for Europe and North America products are driving improvement” over 2016

* Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd sees full year 2017 net yields on a constant-currency basis to increase 5.5% to 6.0%

* Q3 earnings per share view $3.29 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q2 revenue view $2.19 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Qtrly earnings per share $1.71

* Royal Caribbean Cruises sees cap ex for full year 2017, 2018, 2019, 2020 and 2021 are $0.6 billion, $2.8 billion, $1.6 billion, $2.1 billion and $2.4 billion, respectively Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.