BRIEF-Royal Caribbean Q3 adjusted earnings per share $3.49

Nov 7 (Reuters) - Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd:

* Royal caribbean reports record third quarter earnings

* Q3 adjusted earnings per share $3.49

* Q3 earnings per share view $3.40 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd sees ‍2017 adjusted earnings per share are expected to be in range of $7.35 to $7.40 per share​

* Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd - qtrly total revenue $2.57 billion versus $2.56 billion last year

* Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd - ‍Q3 results include a $0.20 negative impact from recent hurricanes​

* Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd qtrly ‍net yields were up 5.3% on a constant-currency basis (up 5.9% as-reported)​

* Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd sees ‍2017 net yields are expected to increase approximately 6.0% on a constant-currency and as-reported basis​

* Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd qtrly ‍net cruise costs excluding fuel per apcds were up 5.7% on a constant-currency basis (up 6.0% as-reported)​

* Royal Caribbean Cruises sees ‍2017 NCC excluding fuel per apcds are expected to be up approximately 2.0% on a constant-currency and as-reported basis​

* Q3 revenue view $2.56 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd - ‍full year 2017 forecast for adjusted earnings per share includes a $0.26 negative impact from recent hurricanes​

* Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd - ‍company is experiencing strong early booking trends for 2018​

* Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd - ‍projected capex for FY 2017, 2018, 2019, 2020, 2021 are $0.6 billion, $3.2 billion, $2.1 billion, $2.5 billion and $2.5 billion, respectively​