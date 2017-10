Oct 27 (Reuters) - Royal Exchange Plc

* FOR 9-MONTHS ENDED SEPT 30, GROUP PROFIT BEFORE TAX OF 343.4 MILLION NAIRA VERSUS 274.6 MLN‍​ NAIRA

* FOR THE NINE MONTHS ENDED SEPT 30, GROUP GROSS PREMIUM INCOME AT 10.36 BILLION NAIRA VERSUS 9.39 BILLION NAIRA YEAR AGO ‍​ Source text (bit.ly/2yV6MQF) Further company coverage: