Feb 7 (Reuters) - Royal Gold Inc:

* ROYAL GOLD REPORTS SECOND QUARTER 2018 RESULTS

* Q2 LOSS PER SHARE $0.23

* Q2 ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.41

* Q2 REVENUE $114.4 MILLION VERSUS $107 MILLION

* EXPENSE OF $26.4 MILLION, OR $0.40PER SHARE RELATED TO U.S. TAX LEGISLATION RECORDED IN QUARTER