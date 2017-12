BRIEF-Royal Gold Receives Operational Update From Mount Milligan

Dec 27 (Reuters) - Royal Gold Inc:

* ROYAL GOLD RECEIVES OPERATIONAL UPDATE FROM MOUNT MILLIGAN

* ROYAL GOLD - DUE TO LACK OF SUFFICIENT WATER RESOURCES, MILL PROCESSING OPERATIONS AT MOUNT MILLIGAN MINE IN BRITISH COLUMBIA HAVE BEEN TEMPORARILY SUSPENDED

* ROYAL GOLD- ‍CENTERRA REPORTS THERE WILL BE ENOUGH FRESH WATER AVAILABLE TO RESTART MILL PROCESSING OPERATIONS AT PARTIAL CAPACITY BY END OF JAN 2018​

* ROYAL GOLD- ‍PURSUING AMENDMENT TO MOUNT MILLIGAN'S ENVIRONMENTAL ASSESSMENT TO ALLOW PUMPING OF WATER FROM NEARBY LAKE