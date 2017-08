July 27 (Reuters) - Nikkei:

* Royal Holdings Co Ltd group pretax profit reached an estimated 2.3 billion yen ($20.6 million) for January-June - Nikkei

* Royal Holdings Co Ltd sales apparently rose 1 percent to about 65 billion yen for January-June - Nikkei

* Royal Holdings is expected to stick to its FY forecast of 0.4 pct increase in sales to 133.5 billion yen, and 8 pct jump in pretax profit to 5.6 billion yen - Nikkei Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: