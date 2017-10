BRIEF-Royal Mail writes to CWU invoking legally-binding external mediation process

Oct 6 (Reuters) - Royal Mail Plc

* WRITTEN TO CWU INVOKING LEGALLY-BINDING EXTERNAL MEDIATION PROCESS UNDER DISPUTE RESOLUTION PROCEDURES IN AGENDA FOR GROWTH‍​

* REQUESTED CWU WITHDRAW ITS NOTIFICATION OF INDUSTRIAL ACTION AND COMMIT TO FOLLOWING THE DISPUTE RESOLUTION PROCEDURES

* IF CWU DOES NOT WITHDRAW NOTICE OF STRIKE BY 12 NOON OCT. 9, WILL LODGE APPLICATION WITH HIGH COURT FOR INJUNCTION TO PREVENT INDUSTRIAL ACTION

* CONTRARY TO CWU'S CLAIM IN ITS RECENT RELEASE, EXTERNAL MEDIATION AS SET OUT IN THE AGENDA FOR GROWTH AGREEMENT HAS NOT YET TAKEN PLACE