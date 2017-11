Nov 15 (Reuters) - Royal Nickel Corp:

* RNC announces Q3 2017 results

* Q3 loss per share C$0.04

* Expect to exit year at an annualized production rate of over 70,000 ounces of gold​

* Gold production guidance for 2017 is lowered to 37,000-42,000 contained ounces for Beta Hunt mine​