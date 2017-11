BRIEF-Royal Philips says to sell 17.1 mln shares in Philips Lighting ‍​

Nov 28 (Reuters) - Koninklijke Philips NV:

* ANNOUNCES LAUNCH OF ACCELERATED BOOKBUILD OFFERING OF ABOUT 17.1 MILLION SHARES IN PHILIPS LIGHTING N.V. CURRENTLY OWNED BY ROYAL PHILIPS ‍​

* AS PART OF TRANSACTION, PHILIPS LIGHTING IRREVOCABLY COMMITTED TO PLACE AN ORDER IN OFFERING TO REPURCHASE 2.8 MILLION SHARES‍​

* BOOK IS OPEN WITH IMMEDIATE EFFECT, TRANSACTION IS EXPECTED TO SETTLE ON FRIDAY 1 DECEMBER, 2017‍​

* PHILIPS LIGHTING WILL NOT RECEIVE ANY PROCEEDS FROM THE OFFERING

* TRANSACTION IS IN LINE WITH ROYAL PHILIPS’ STATED OBJECTIVE TO FULLY SELL DOWN ITS STAKE IN PHILIPS LIGHTING OVER NEXT YEARS Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)