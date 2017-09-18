FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Royal Unibrew CEO Jesper Jorgensen resigns
Sections
Featured
UK retail sales growth weakest in four years as inflation bites
economy
UK retail sales growth weakest in four years as inflation bites
Thirty years ago this week, Wall Street slid into the abyss
Markets
Thirty years ago this week, Wall Street slid into the abyss
Warning of 'Minsky moment' as China's economy powers ahead
china's party congress
Warning of 'Minsky moment' as China's economy powers ahead
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Products & Retail News
September 18, 2017 / 6:17 PM / in a month

BRIEF-Royal Unibrew CEO Jesper Jorgensen resigns

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 18 (Reuters) - Royal Unibrew A/S

* Board of company and CEO Jesper B. Jorgensen have mutually agreed that Jesper B. Jorgensen resigns from his position

* COO, Johannes F.C.M. Savonije will take over position as President & CEO of Royal Unibrew with effect as of Monday

* Kare Schultz, has decided to retire from board of directors of Royal Unibrew with effect as of 1 January 2018

* Royal Unibrew A/S - Board of directors has decided to appoint current deputy chairman of board of directors, Walther Thygesen, as chairman of board

* Changes to board of directors will be effective as per 1 January 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.