BRIEF-RPC, Inc. Reports third quarter 2017 financial results

Oct 25 (Reuters) - Rpc Inc
* RPC, Inc. Reports third quarter 2017 financial results
* Q3 earnings per share $0.26
* Q3 revenue $471 million versus I/B/E/S view $474.4 million
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.29 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* RPC Inc - U.S. domestic rig count increased again during Q3 of 2017, though at a much lower sequential rate than in previous four quarters
* RPC inc - "during Q3 RPC began to experience increased labor cost and raw material inflation"