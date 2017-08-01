FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
5 days ago
BRIEF-RR Donnelley Q2 EPS $1.09 from continuing operations
August 1, 2017 / 9:22 PM / 5 days ago

BRIEF-RR Donnelley Q2 EPS $1.09 from continuing operations

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 1 (Reuters) - Rr Donnelley & Sons Co:

* RR Donnelley reports second quarter 2017 results

* Q2 earnings per share $1.09 from continuing operations

* Q2 sales rose 0.8 percent to $1.65 billion

* RR Donnelley & Sons Co qtrly non-gaap loss per share $0.06

* RR Donnelley & Sons Co - company reaffirmed its 2017 full year guidance previously issued on may 2, 2017

* RR Donnelley & Sons Co - on an organic basis, qtrly consolidated net sales declined 0.8 percent

* RR Donnelley & Sons Co - is in process of disposing of remaining 99,594 shares of Donnelley financial common stock in a tax-free transaction Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

