BRIEF-RR Donnelley & Sons - Entered into asset-based revolving credit facility pursuant to amended and restated credit agreement
#Bonds News
October 3, 2017 / 8:55 PM / 16 days ago

BRIEF-RR Donnelley & Sons - Entered into asset-based revolving credit facility pursuant to amended and restated credit agreement

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 3 (Reuters) - RR Donnelley & Sons Co

* RR Donnelley & Sons Co - on Sept. 29, 2017, co entered into an asset-based revolving credit facility pursuant to amended and restated credit agreement

* RR Donnelley & Sons Co - amended and restated credit agreement amends and restates co’s credit agreement, dated as of September 30, 2016 - SEC filing

* RR donnelley & sons co - amended and restated credit agreement provides for a senior secured asset-based revolving credit facility of up to $800 million

* RR Donnelley & Sons Co - amended and restated credit agreement is scheduled to mature on September 29, 2022 Source: (bit.ly/2yVxpCx) Further company coverage:

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.