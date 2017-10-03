BRIEF-RR Donnelley & Sons - Entered into asset-based revolving credit facility pursuant to amended and restated credit agreement

Oct 3 (Reuters) - RR Donnelley & Sons Co

* RR Donnelley & Sons Co - on Sept. 29, 2017, co entered into an asset-based revolving credit facility pursuant to amended and restated credit agreement

* RR Donnelley & Sons Co - amended and restated credit agreement amends and restates co’s credit agreement, dated as of September 30, 2016 - SEC filing

* RR donnelley & sons co - amended and restated credit agreement provides for a senior secured asset-based revolving credit facility of up to $800 million

* RR Donnelley & Sons Co - amended and restated credit agreement is scheduled to mature on September 29, 2022 Source: (bit.ly/2yVxpCx) Further company coverage: