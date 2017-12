Dec 29 (Reuters) - RREF II AL BRECK SOCIMI:

* SAYS BETWEEN DEC. 12 AND DEC. 21 SOLD FOUR PROPERTIES FOR 3.5 MILLION EUROS, GENERATING PROFIT OF ABOUT 1.8 MILLION EUROS Source text: bit.ly/2pUDTBv

Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)