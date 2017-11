Nov 2 (Reuters) - Rsa

* CFO Scott Egan says taking pricing action in response to rising UK household claims; market average price increase of 9 percent.

* Says expects to see continuing impact on UK household claims in 2018 as underwriting actions feed through, but to a much lesser extent.

* Says balance sheet remains strong, solvency strong but no decision on special dividend until the end of 2018.