Oct 23 (Reuters) - RSP Permian Inc

* RSP Permian Inc - ‍on October 19, entered into a first amendment to certain credit agreement dated as of December 19, 2016​

* RSP Permian Inc says credit agreement​ amendment ‍increased borrowing base under credit agreement from $1.10 billion to $1.50 billion - sec filing Source text: (bit.ly/2y1PJx5)