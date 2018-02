BRIEF-RSP Permian Inc Q4 Earnings Per Share $0.89

Feb 27 (Reuters) - RSP Permian Inc:

* RSP PERMIAN, INC. ANNOUNCES FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL-YEAR 2017 FINANCIAL AND OPERATING RESULTS, YEAR-END 2017 PROVED RESERVES AND 2018 GUIDANCE

* Q4 ADJUSTED NON-GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.32

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.89

* ‍4Q17 PRODUCTION INCREASED 74% TO 62.4 MBOE/D (71% OIL, 88% LIQUIDS) COMPARED TO 4Q16​

* SEES ‍AVERAGE NET DAILY PRODUCTION RANGE OF 72.0 - 78.0 MBOE/D IN 2018, A 30% - 41% INCREASE OVER 2017​

* ‍EXPECTING 30%-PLUS ANNUAL PRODUCTION GROWTH IN 2019 AND 2020 WITH SUBSTANTIAL FREE CASH FLOW GENERATED AT A $50 OIL PRICE​

* RSP PERMIAN - EXPECT TO GENERATE CASH FLOW IN EXCESS OF DEVELOPMENT SPENDING BY Q4 OF 2018 WHILE GROWING PRODUCTION 35% AT MID-POINT OF GUIDANCE​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: