4 days ago
BRIEF-RTI Surgical Inc enters into a third amended and restated loan agreement​
#Bonds News
August 9, 2017 / 10:30 AM / 4 days ago

BRIEF-RTI Surgical Inc enters into a third amended and restated loan agreement​

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 9 (Reuters) - RTI Surgical Inc

* RTI Surgical Inc says ‍on August 3, 2017 company entered into a third amended and restated loan agreement​ - SEC filing

* 2017 loan agreement provides for a revolving credit facility in aggregate principal amount of $42.5 million​

* Total of $35.0 million currently is outstanding on revolving credit facility​

* 2017 loan agreement also contains a term loan facility in aggregate principal amount of $25.4 million​ Source text for Eikon: (bit.ly/2vOn9xO) Further company coverage:

