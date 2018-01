Jan 8 (Reuters) - Rtl:

* SAYS ACQUIRES UNITED SCREENS, THE LEADING NORDIC MULTI-PLATFORM NETWORK‍​

* SAYS TRANSACTION WAS CLOSED ON 2 JANUARY 2018

* SAYS PURCHASE AGREEMENT PROVIDES FOR A PRICE OF SEK 120 MILLION (€12.4 MILLION) ON A DEBT AND CASH-FREE BASIS SUBJECT TO USUAL POST-CLOSING ADJUSTMENTS