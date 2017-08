BRIEF-Rtx initiates a new share buy-back programme

July 31 (Reuters) - RTX A/S:

* RTX A/S INITIATES A NEW SHARE BUY-BACK PROGRAMME

* RTX EXPECTS TO USE AUTHORISATION GIVEN TO REPURCHASE SHARES FOR A MAXIMUM PERMITTED VALUE OF DKK 60 MILLION IN PERIOD UNTIL JANUARY 2018

* SHARE BUY-BACK PROGRAMME RUNS FROM 1 AUGUST 2017 TO 19 JANUARY 2018.

* ‍PURPOSE OF SHARE BUY-BACK PROGRAMME IS TO ADDRESS COMPANY'S CAPITAL STRUCTURE AND TO HEDGE SHARE-BASED PAYMENTS​

* MAXIMUM AMOUNT THAT RTX MAY PAY FOR SHARES PURCHASED UNDER SHARE BUY-BACK PROGRAMME IS DKK 30 MILLION AND A MAXIMUM OF 300,000 SHARES MAY BE PURCHASED Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)