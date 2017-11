Nov 28 (Reuters) - RTX A/S:

* Q4 2016/17 NET REVENUE DKK ‍113.8​ MILLION VERSUS DKK 96.7 MILLION YEAR AGO

* ‍EXPECTS 2017/18 REVENUE BETWEEN DKK 460-490 MILLION​

* Q4 2016/17 EBIT DKK ‍28.7​ MILLION VERSUS DKK 13.1 MILLION YEAR AGO

* ‍WILL PROPOSE TO ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING IN JANUARY 2018 A DIVIDEND OF DKK 2.00 PER SHARE​

* ‍EXPECTS EBITDA 2017/2018 BETWEEN DKK 72-87 MILLION AND OPERATING PROFIT (EBIT) 2017/2018 BETWEEN DKK 58-73 MILLION​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)