BRIEF-Ruby Tuesday says board to postpone co's 2017 annual meeting of shareholders

Oct 31 (Reuters) - Ruby Tuesday Inc

* Ruby Tuesday Inc - on Oct 30, co’s board determined to postpone co’s 2017 annual meeting of shareholders, previously scheduled for Jan 22, 2018

* Ruby Tuesday Inc - cites pendency of co’s special meeting of shareholders to vote on approval of previously-announced agreement and merger plan

* Ruby Tuesday Inc - if merger is completed, co will become a unit of a fund managed by NRD Capital and there will be no annual meeting involving public shareholders

* Ruby Tuesday Inc - if the merger is not completed, co's board will take such further action following the special meeting as it deems necessary