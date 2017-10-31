FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Ruby Tuesday says board to postpone co's 2017 annual meeting of shareholders
#Mergers & Acquisitons - Americas
October 31, 2017 / 9:36 PM / in 10 hours

BRIEF-Ruby Tuesday says board to postpone co's 2017 annual meeting of shareholders

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 31 (Reuters) - Ruby Tuesday Inc

* Ruby Tuesday Inc - on Oct 30, co’s board determined to postpone co’s 2017 annual meeting of shareholders, previously scheduled for Jan 22, 2018

* Ruby Tuesday Inc - cites pendency of co’s special meeting of shareholders to vote on approval of previously-announced agreement and merger plan

* Ruby Tuesday Inc - if merger is completed, co will become a unit of a fund managed by NRD Capital and there will be no annual meeting involving public shareholders

* Ruby Tuesday Inc - if the merger is not completed, co's board will take such further action following the special meeting as it deems necessary Source text: [bit.ly/2ijPAuc] Further company coverage:

