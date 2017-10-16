BRIEF-Ruby Tuesday to be acquired by NRD Capital for $2.40 per share

Oct 16 (Reuters) - Ruby Tuesday Inc

* Ruby Tuesday to be acquired by NRD Capital for $2.40 per share

* Ruby Tuesday Inc - ‍ NRD will assume or retire all debt obligations for total enterprise value of approximately $335 million, excluding transaction expense​

* Ruby Tuesday Inc - ‍transaction has been unanimously approved by Ruby Tuesday’s board of directors and NRD​

* Ruby Tuesday Inc - ‍agreement to be acquired by a fund managed by NRD Capital, an atlanta-based private equity firm​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: