Sept 28 (Reuters) - Ruchi Soya Industries Ltd

* Co signs MOU with Patanjali Ayurved Ltd

* Under terms of MOU, co would use distribution network to sell complete range of Patanjali edible oils in large packs across India

* MOU will be followed by signing of a detailed service agreement for an initial period of three years Source text - bit.ly/2wkW81u Further company coverage: