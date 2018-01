Jan 10 (Reuters) - Ruden Holdings Co Ltd

* Says it plans to sign business alliance agreement with a Shanghai-based international travel service firm on Jan. 10, regarding travel related business

* Says it plans to sign business alliance agreement with a Shanghai-based real estate related firm on Jan. 10, regarding real estate related business

Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/vnFn25; goo.gl/VWKN2q

