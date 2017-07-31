BRIEF-Rudolph concludes patent infringement lawsuit against Camtek

July 31 (Reuters) - Rudolph Technologies Inc
* Rudolph concludes patent infringement lawsuit against Camtek
* Rudolph Technologies - has reached a comprehensive patent settlement with Camtek, Ltd. In ongoing patent infringement lawsuits between two companies
* Rudolph Technologies Inc - parties will dismiss all current litigation matters and camtek will pay to Rudolph a one-time payment of $13 million
* Rudolph Technologies - camtek, co entered covenant not to sue one another related to three patents at issue in lawsuits Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: