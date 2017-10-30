BRIEF-Rudolph Technologies Q3 earnings per share $0.54

Oct 30 (Reuters) - Rudolph Technologies Inc:
* Rudolph Technologies reports 2017 third quarter results
* Q3 GAAP earnings per share $0.54
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.31 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q3 revenue $66.9 million versus I/B/E/S view $66.2 million
* Rudolph Technologies Inc qtrly non gaap earnings per share $0.33
* Rudolph Technologies - currently anticipating seasonal decline in revenue that is comparable to decline in prior years for Q4, ending December 31
* Rudolph Technologies Inc - expect revenue to be in a range of $57 million to $63 million for Q4
* Rudolph Technologies sees Q4 diluted GAAP net income/share to be in range of $0.18 to $0.24, non-GAAP net income/diluted share to be $0.22 to $0.28