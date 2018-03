March 9 (Reuters) - Russel Metals Inc:

* RUSSEL METALS ANNOUNCES $150 MILLION OFFERING OF SENIOR UNSECURED NOTES

* RUSSEL METALS INC - ‍PRIVATE PLACEMENT OFFERING OF $150 MILLION 6% SENIOR UNSECURED NOTES DUE 2026​

* RUSSEL METALS INC - ‍INTENDS TO USE NET PROCEEDS OF OFFERING FOR REPAYMENT OF BANK INDEBTEDNESS​