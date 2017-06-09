FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 9, 2017 / 6:24 PM / 2 months ago

BRIEF-Russia preparing to remove Rosseti head -sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 9 (Reuters) - Russian grid operator Rosseti:

* The Russian government has prepared an order to remove Rosseti head Oleg Budargin, a government official and a person close to the board told Reuters;

* The order has not yet been signed, both sources said;

* A third industry source said Budargin would soon leave the company;

* All three sources said Rosseti board member Mikhail Poluboyarinov, currently first deputy head of state development bank Vnesheconombank (VEB), was in line to replace Budargin;

* Rosseti, VEB, the Russian Energy Ministry and a government spokeswoman all declined to comment. Further company coverage: (Reporting by Moscow Newsroom)

