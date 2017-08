July 26 (Reuters) - RUSSIAN AQUACULTURE:

* AS OF JUNE 30, BIOMASS IN WATER 3,300 TONNES, DOWN 38% VERSUS YEAR AGO

* H1 COMMERCIAL FISH PRODUCTION VOLUMES 8,400 TONNES OF BIOMASS, UP MORE THAN 7-FOLD Y-O-Y Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)