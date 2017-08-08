FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
5 days ago
BRIEF-Russian court to continue Sistema trial on Aug. 9
#UK SMALL CAPS Report
August 8, 2017 / 2:15 PM / 5 days ago

BRIEF-Russian court to continue Sistema trial on Aug. 9

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 8 (Reuters) - Russian business conglomerate Sistema :

* A court in the Russian region of Bashkortostan will continue hearing oil company Rosneft's lawsuit against Sistema on Aug. 9, Russian news agencies reported on Tuesday.

* State-controlled Rosneft is suing Sistema for 170.6 billion roubles ($2.85 billion) in damages following its purchase of oil producer Bashneft last year, saying some assets were removed from Bashneft. Further company coverage: ($1 = 59.7800 roubles) (Reporting by Moscow Newsroom, editing by David Evans)

