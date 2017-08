July 17 (Reuters) - Russian homebuilder PIK Group says:

* Sergei Gordeev, the chief executive officer of PIK Group, has become the owner of 50.02 percent of PIK shares;

* Gordeev to make a mandatory buyout offer to minority shareholders within 35 days;

* PIK announced plans to consolidate its shareholder structure on July 5. Further company coverage: (Reporting by Moscow Newsroom)