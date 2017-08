July 28 (Reuters) - Russian steel producer NLMK says:

* NLMK Group's board of directors recommended NLMK shareholders approve second-quarter dividends of 3.20 roubles per share;

* Dividend payout is equivalent to 95 percent of NLMK Group's net profit based on its second-quarter IFRS consolidated results. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Moscow Newsroom)