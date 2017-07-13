FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Russian pipemaker TMK says Q2 shipments up 12.6 pct q/q
July 13, 2017 / 11:45 AM / 25 days ago

BRIEF-Russian pipemaker TMK says Q2 shipments up 12.6 pct q/q

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 13 (Reuters) - Russian pipemaker TMK says:

* Q2 shipments at 957,000 tonnes, up 12.6 percent q/q;

* H1 shipments at 1.8 million tonnes, up 4.1 percent y/y;

* Expects strong demand in Q3-Q4 for its tubular products from oil and gas companies in Russia and North America;

* Expects consumption of seamless OCTG and industrial pipe to remain high in Russia throughout 2017;

* Anticipates a stable demand for industrial pipe in the European market. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Moscow Newsroom)

