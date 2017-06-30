BRIEF-Russian RDIF, Middle-Eastern sovereign wealth funds participated in Polyus' SPO

June 30 (Reuters) - The Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) said in a statement on Friday:

* A consortium of international investors formed by RDIF with leading Middle-Eastern Sovereign Wealth Funds has participated in the SPO of Russia's largest gold mining company Polyus;

* Investors from countries including the UAE, Qatar, Kuwait and Bahrain took part in the consortium;

* Kirill Dmitriev, RDIF CEO said: "The consolidated demand for investments in Polyus demonstrates the significant interest of international investors in high-quality Russian metals and mining assets. The success of Polyus' offering demonstrates that the Russian market is attractive to many investors, including long-term players such as the world's leading sovereign wealth funds.” Further company coverage: (Reporting by Moscow Newsroom)