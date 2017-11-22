BRIEF-Russian retailer Magnit says ‍CEO to lend it 44 bln roubles

Nov 22 (Reuters) - Magnit says:

* Magnit Chief Executive Officer Sergey Galitskiy to grant a revolving credit line to Magnit’s subsidiary Tander in the amount of 44 billion roubles ($750.3 million);

* The ‍loan agreement shall remain in force till March 1, 2018;

* Galitskiy last week sold a 7.5-percent stake in Magnit for 44 billion roubles which Magnit said would be re-invested in Magnit’s newly-issued shared.​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 58.6460 roubles) (Reporting by Moscow Newsroom)