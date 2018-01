Jan 12 (Reuters) - Russia’s diamond miner Alrosa says:

* Has received approval from Angolan President Joao Lourenço to expand its stake in Angolan diamond producer Catoca.

* The deal will see Alrosa acquire a 8.2 percent stake in Catoca, via its daughter company Wargan Holdings Ltd, for $70 million. Further company coverage: (Reporting by Moscow Newsroom)