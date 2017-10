Oct 26 (Reuters) - Russian meat producer Cherkizovo Group :

* Says ‍nine-month sales volumes in its poultry division increased by 4 percent year on year;​

* Says ‍pork division sales volumes increased by 13 percent in the first nine months year on year;​

* Says ‍meat processing division sales volumes increased by 5 percent in the same comparison.​