Feb 15 (Reuters) - Russian meat producer Cherkizovo Group says:

* Full-year 2017 net profit was at 5.8 billion roubles ($103.06 million) versus 1.9 billion roubles in 2016

* Revenue rose 10 percent year on year to 90.5 billion roubles

* Adjusted earnings before interest, taxation, depreciation and amortisation at 15.3 billion roubles versus 10.3 billion roubles in 2016

Further company coverage: ($1 = 56.2791 roubles) (Reporting by Moscow Newsroom)