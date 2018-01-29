BRIEF-Russia's Cherkizovo says meat sales volumes rise in 2017

Jan 29 (Reuters) - Russian meat producer Cherkizovo says:

* Full-year 2017 sales volumes in the company’s poultry division rose 4 percent year on year to 522,500 tonnes; turkey meat sales totalled 26,835 tonnes;

* The average selling price for poultry declined by 4 percent year on year to 88.84 roubles ($1.57)/kilogram;

* ​Pork sales volumes rose 15 percent year on year to 211,750 tonnes;

* The average selling price for pork increased by 3 percent year on year to 90.77 roubles/kg;

* Meat processing division’s sales volumes rose 9 percent year on year to 236,638 tonnes; the average selling price was flat compared to 2016 at 147.65 roubles/kg;

* Sales volumes in the grain farming division rose 33 percent in 2017 to 449,215 tonnes while prices fell 21 percent. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 56.4100 roubles) (Reporting by Moscow Newsroom)