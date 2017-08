BRIEF-Russia's Dixy Group Q2 revenue down at RUB 71 bln

July 14 (Reuters) - Russia's Dixy Group

* Q2 LFL SALES DECLINED BY 17.0% MAINLY ON THE BACK OF CONSUMER TRAFFIC DETERIORATION‍​

* Q2 REVENUE AMOUNTED TO 71 BILLION RUB, DEMONSTRATING -15% YOY

* 3 NEW STORES OPENED AND 15 STORES CLOSED TO INCREASE THE EFFICIENCY OF THE PORTFOLIO IN Q2

* SAYS PLANS TO BUY BACK UP TO 10% ORDINARY SHARES FROM OPEN MARKET AT MARKET PRICE

* TOTAL AMOUNT OF BUY BACK IS UP TO RUB 2.5 BLN, BUY BACK PERIOD IS 12 MONTHS‍​ Source text: bit.ly/2umnypu, bit.ly/2tmHRyZre

