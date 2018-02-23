FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Brexit
Technology
Syria
Winter Olympics
The Trump Effect
Science
Entertainment
The Wider Image
Breaking City News
February 23, 2018 / 7:24 AM / a day ago

BRIEF-Russia's En+ accepts resignation of Deripaska as president ​

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 23 (Reuters) - Russia’s En+ Group says:

* Board of directors approves appointment of Vladislav Soloviev as chief executive officer and of Maxim Sokov as p

* Board has also accepted the resignation of Oleg Deripaska as president and re-designated him as a non-executive director

* The resolutions of the board will be effective from March 15

* Soloviev will focus on the operational management of the group, implementation of its development projects, expansion into strategic markets and cooperation with Russian and international partners

* Sokov will be in charge of the development and implementation of long-term strategy and management of special investment projects and will oversee communication with investors

* The changes to the management team are aimed at increasing efficiency and will provide for improved synergy between the energy and metals segments of the company

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: (Reporting by Moscow Newsroom; editing by Jason Neely)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.