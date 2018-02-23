BRIEF-Russia's En+ accepts resignation of Deripaska as president ​

Feb 23 (Reuters) - Russia’s En+ Group says:

* Board of directors approves appointment of Vladislav Soloviev as chief executive officer and of Maxim Sokov as p

* Board has also accepted the resignation of Oleg Deripaska as president and re-designated him as a non-executive director

* The resolutions of the board will be effective from March 15

* Soloviev will focus on the operational management of the group, implementation of its development projects, expansion into strategic markets and cooperation with Russian and international partners

* Sokov will be in charge of the development and implementation of long-term strategy and management of special investment projects and will oversee communication with investors

* The changes to the management team are aimed at increasing efficiency and will provide for improved synergy between the energy and metals segments of the company

