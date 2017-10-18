BRIEF- Russia's En+ appoints independent chairman of the board

Oct 18 (Reuters) - Russia’s En+ Group says:

* Announces the appointment to its Board of Directors of the Rt Hon Lord Barker of Battle PC, a former UK Member of Parliament and UK Minister of State for Energy & Climate Change, as an Independent Non-Executive Director and Chairman;

* The appointment of Lord Barker expands the current Board to nine directors, two of whom are independent. the other Independent Non-Executive Director being Philippe Mailfait, who has served as a member of the Board since September 2009;

* The Company anticipates that an additional Independent Non-Executive Director will be appointed prior to or following the announced initial public offering

* Following the announced initial public offering, the Company intends to expand the Board to 13 directors, six of which will not be appointed by the majority shareholder.