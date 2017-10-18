FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF- Russia's En+ appoints independent chairman of the board
Sections
Featured
Take Five - World markets themes for the week ahead
market analysis
Take Five - World markets themes for the week ahead
L'Oreal adds Paris to digital beauty start-up cities
business
L'Oreal adds Paris to digital beauty start-up cities
Moving machinery using mind power alone
technology
Moving machinery using mind power alone
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
October 18, 2017 / 6:08 AM / 4 days ago

BRIEF- Russia's En+ appoints independent chairman of the board

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 18 (Reuters) - Russia’s En+ Group says:

* Announces the appointment to its Board of Directors of the Rt Hon Lord Barker of Battle PC, a former UK Member of Parliament and UK Minister of State for Energy & Climate Change, as an Independent Non-Executive Director and Chairman;

* The appointment of Lord Barker expands the current Board to nine directors, two of whom are independent. the other Independent Non-Executive Director being Philippe Mailfait, who has served as a member of the Board since September 2009;

* The Company anticipates that an additional Independent Non-Executive Director will be appointed prior to or following the announced initial public offering

* Following the announced initial public offering, the Company intends to expand the Board to 13 directors, six of which will not be appointed by the majority shareholder. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Polina Devitt)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.