Feb 6 (Reuters) - En+ Group Plc:

* RUSSIA‘S EN+ GROUP SAYS 2017 ELECTRICITY OUTPUT ALMOST FLAT Y-O-Y AT 68.4 TWH

* RUSSIA‘S EN+ GROUP SAYS 2017 HYDRO POWER OUTPUT DECREASED BY 2.5% Y-O-Y TO 54.9 TWH Further company coverage: (Reporting by Anastasia Lyrchikova; Writing by Christian Lowe)